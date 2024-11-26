Hospo Group Creates ‘Her Sport, Her Bar’ Initiative To Show Women’s Sport in Western Sydney Pubs

Sonnel Hospitality has created a new Her Sport, Her Bar that will see more women’s sport playing in pubs and venues across Western Sydney.

The Her Sport, Her Bar initiative aims to champion and celebrate women’s sport, and make sports bars welcoming and inclusive spaces for all genders.

The initiative will be making an entrance into the Sydney bar scene with watch parties and other events scheduled through the end of 2024 into 2025.

Currently in Australia there is only one women’s sports-focused bar, The Ladies League, located on Sydney’s famous Oxford Street, a minute’s walk from Taylor Square. Rose Valente’s bar opened in August of this year, and has spearheaded the movement for women’s sports spaces in Australia.

Initiative aims to ‘celebrate the achievements of female athletes with the same excitement as any other sport’

Simon Meers, CEO of Sonnel Hospitality, said “We believe in the power of sport to inspire and unite local communities, which is why we have been actively developing our spaces to be genuine, community-first hubs and working hard to appeal to a broader demographic.”

“Our Her Sport, Her Bar initiative hits multiple pillars for us as a group and we’re committed to making our venues places where everyone can come together to celebrate the achievements of female athletes with the same excitement as any other sport,” Meers said.

“I’m proud of the line up of events we have scheduled and the support we’re seeing from the likes of AFLW, well-known female athletes across the spectrum and our drinks partners. I very much look forward to bringing our patrons on the journey with us”.

Justine Baker, Sonnel Hospitality’s Food and Beverage consultant and ex-CEO of Solotel, has been deeply involved in bringing the event series to life.

“As someone who’s spent my entire career in hospitality I am passionate about creating venues that feel inclusive and engaging for everyone – especially women,” Baker tells City Hub.

“Her Sport, Her Bar is such an exciting initiative because it’s not just about broadcasting women’s sports, it’s about transforming our pubs and venues into spaces that truly welcome female sports fans – and their families – and celebrate their passion.”

Sonnel has formed a strategic partnership with sports planning and marketing platform Sportsyear, ensuring women’s sports are prominently scheduled across venues in Sydney.

Through this collaboration, guests will be able to enjoy major women’s sports events, such as the AFLW Grand Final and Matildas matches, as well as events supporting female sporting communities, creating a space where all fans feel welcomed and celebrated.

“By priorisiting female sports and crafting out a new vision in our venues coupled with an exciting lineup for watch party events, we’re hoping to inspire a shift for current and future generations, making sports hospitality a place where everyone feels they belong,” said Baker

After the company’s major rebrand, Sonnel’s mission aims to focus on the greater community, bring more diverse and inclusive entertainment experiences across the region, and set a new benchmark in Western Sydney’s hospitality industry.

Her Sport, Her Bar confirmed events so far:

Nov 30 – AFLW Grand Final Watch Party at The Australian Hotel & Brewery

Dec 1 – Matildas Watch Party at The Guildford Hotel

Dec 4 – Matildas Watch Party at The Guildford Hotel

Dec 7 – Matildas Watch Party at The Crossroads Hotel