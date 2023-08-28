Hostility Towards Drag Performers Imported From The US, Courtney Act

Much loved Aussie Drag Queen and Queer Icon Courtney Act recently appeared on Katya and Trixie Mattels’ podcast The Bold and the Beautiful.

Speaking with Katya, the two reflected on their time on RuPaul’s Drag Race, creativity and some of the political pressures surrounding drag performers today.

The Drag Band That Almost Was

One wild revelation was that before being the first Australian to appear on Drag Race, RuPaul and Courtney Act almost teamed up for a completely different project.

What Courtney calls “an unsolicited email in 2009”, six years after her appearance on ‘Australian Idol’ saw RuPaul float the idea of an all-drag band to Courtney Act.

“[RuPaul] told me I would be the lead singer” Act recalled to Katya “She knew who I was, I think maybe from ‘Idol’. She said she loved what I was doing”.

Sadly, for the world, the Courtney Act-fronted drag band never eventuated. She did, however, perform with a number of drag super groups in the LA scene, such as filling in for Detox in a DWV performance. She did of course appear on season six of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Not only was she the first Australian queen on the show, but she was the joint runner-up.

She also discussed several political issues facing the queer community in Australia.

Imported From America

Courtney spoke at length with Katya about the recent political hostilities towards the drag community in Australia.



“It’s something that’s been imported [from America]” she told her fellow Drag Queen. She also reflected upon the recent Play School Storytime controversy, remembering how she was accused of grooming by a Liberal Senator.

“When we’re focused on everything we disagree on, we forget everything we agree on,” she remarked, reflecting on the divisions and toxicity of modern politics.

Courtney Act also recently won a prestigious Honour Award, being presented the Arts and Entertainment Award by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. You can watch the full episode of ‘The Bald and the Beautiful’, including Katya and Courtney Act’s conversation here.