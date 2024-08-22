Ian McKellen Still Recovering From West End Fall

The legendary Ian McKellen has revealed that he’s still on the mend after his accidental fall during a West End performance of Player Kings, giving him “agonising” pain.

The 85-year-old gay icon fell from the stage during a battle scene, where he landed on a patron and was attended to by doctors in the audience. After being rushed to hospital, the X-Men actor was “in good spirits” and was expected to make a full recovery.

In his first interview with Saga magazine following the fall, McKellen opened up about the incident. “I’ve relived that fall I don’t know how many times. It was horrible,” he said.

“It was in the battle scene. My foot got caught in a chair, and trying to shake it off I started to slide on some newspaper that was scattered over the stage, like I was on a skateboard,” recalled the Lord of the Rings actor. “The more I tried to get rid of it, the faster I proceeded down a step, onto the forestage, and then onto the lap of someone in the front row.”

Ian McKellen unable to return to the stage

McKellen has confirmed that he’s not been able to return to the play since the incident, a fact he bemoans: “I don’t feel guilty, but the accident has let down the whole production. I feel such shame. I was hoping to be able to rejoin the play on the tour, but I couldn’t.”

It’s fair enough, it seems: McKellen revealed that his neck is still braced and his right hand remains in a splint. He said: “I don’t go out because I get nervous in case someone bangs into me, and I’ve got agonising pain in my shoulders to do with my whole frame having been jolted.”

He insists there’s a silver lining, though: McKellen said: “But I was wearing a fat suit for Falstaff and that saved my ribs and other joints. So I’ve had a lucky escape, really.”

Thankfully, McKellen also revealed that he’s being taken care of by some close friends with two couples looking after him. “I couldn’t manage without them,” he said.

Here’s wishing Ian McKellen a speedy recovery!