Inside The Set Turmoil: Jonathan Van Ness’ Alleged Rage Issues on Queer Eye

Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness has been accused of having “rage issues” on the set of the beloved reality television series, following the departure of American interior designer and television personality Bobby Berk.

In an exclusive report by Rolling Stone, seven sources have come forward, shedding light on the hair stylist expert of the show, Jonathan Van Ness. According to these sources, Van Ness has been described as a “monster,” a “nightmare,” and “demeaning.”

Each of the seven individuals, who chose to remain anonymous, described instances where Van Ness exhibited behaviour that was deeply concerning. The hairstylist, who identifies with he/she/they pronouns, would allegedly have outbursts with others they worked alongside.

Allegations Clash with Van Ness’ Image

These alleged claims are a stark contrast to Van Ness’ public persona who is known for being heartwarming and empathetic to their fans and co-stars.

The sources claimed that the star’s public persona was primarily a facade, as reported by Rolling Stone. Three of the anonymous sources described Van Ness as having “rage issues” and being emotionally “abusive”.

One source who worked alongside Van Ness shared, “Jonathan’s a person who contains multitudes and who has the capacity to be very warm, very charismatic, and has the capacity to make you feel really special that they are paying attention to you”.

“But at least once a day, they would need to yell at somebody. It might be something small, but there’s always going to be somebody to point out and blame and make the villain of the day.”

Further Fractures in the Fab Five

Van Ness’ actions also allegedly contributed to a rift within the Fab Five, with two sources indicating that it led some members of the group, including recently departed member Bobby Berk, to be reluctant to film scenes with Van Ness.

According to one production member, there was significant tension between the cast, “especially from Jonathan Van Ness”.

“He didn’t want to ever share the spotlight with anyone. There were times when we couldn’t even shoot scenes with certain members of the Fab Five together because it got so bad”, the production member said.

“There’s a definite contrast between the principles and the values that Jonathan stands for publicly,” another source who worked with Van Ness shared.

“They’re really centred around having this warmth, love, and care for other people. There’s a real contrast between that and the way that they treat the people who are closest to them across the board. It’s the opposite of what this person is touted and paid to be.”

Netflix executives allegedly had at least one meeting with Van Ness over their treatment of the crew, however it resulted in little change.

A third individual, having worked with Van Ness, told Rolling Stone, “There is no accountability whatsoever.”

Casting for Queer Eye Season 9, which will take place in Las Vegas and introduce new home expert Jeremiah Brent, is currently in progress.

The release date for Queer Eye Season 9, anticipated in 2025, has yet to be announced.