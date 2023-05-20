Kylie Minogue Releases Heart-Pounding New Single, ‘Padam Padam’

Aussie pop sensation Kylie Minogue has dropped ‘Padam Padam’, a brand new single off of her highly anticipated album ‘Tension’.

The artist’s first solo track since 2020, Padam Padam’s mesmerising beat – complemented by Minogue’s iconic vocals, is a promise for what’s to come.

“The hypnotic electro of ‘Padam Padam’ opens the album and is the first single to be released from the record,” said the artist.

“Celebrate The Now”

With the track’s title and hook mimicking a heartbeat, Minogue invites listeners to forget their worries and enjoy the present, an experience she found while creating the song.

“Making this helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now,” she said.

“I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Donning a striking scarlet wardrobe, Minogue and her team dance with abandon in Padam Padam’s music video.

Otherworldly Sensuality

Combined with the vocals, and across abandoned parking lots, diners, and motel rooms, the artist evokes a retro-futuristic, kitschy aesthetic to truly capture a sense of otherworldly sensuality perfect for the dance floor.

❤️PADAM PADAM❤️, the official video is here!❣️ I had so much fun shooting this in LA, and have been waiting to be able to share it with you… ✨https://t.co/oapcPircLe pic.twitter.com/ayDt9Ky2Qz — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) May 18, 2023

She describes this as part of the three central tenets of Tension, being “personal reflection, club abandon, and melancholic high.”

As only the first track off of Tension, a “blank page” record, fans can expect much and more ahead of the album’s full release on September 22.

Padam Padam is available to stream now on all major platforms.