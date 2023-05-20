Kylie Minogue Releases Heart-Pounding New Single, ‘Padam Padam’

Arts & Entertainment News Sound
Rebecca Hernandez
Rebecca Hernandez
May 20, 2023
Kylie Minogue Releases Heart-Pounding New Single, ‘Padam Padam’
Image: Kylie Minogue/Youtube

Aussie pop sensation Kylie Minogue has dropped ‘Padam Padam’, a brand new single off of her highly anticipated album ‘Tension’.

The artist’s first solo track since 2020, Padam Padam’s mesmerising beat – complemented by Minogue’s iconic vocals, is a promise for what’s to come.

“The hypnotic electro of ‘Padam Padam’ opens the album and is the first single to be released from the record,” said the artist.

“Celebrate The Now”

With the track’s title and hook mimicking a heartbeat, Minogue invites listeners to forget their worries and enjoy the present, an experience she found while creating the song.

“Making this helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now,” she said.

Advertisements

“I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”

Donning a striking scarlet wardrobe, Minogue and her team dance with abandon in Padam Padam’s music video.

Otherworldly Sensuality

Combined with the vocals, and across abandoned parking lots, diners, and motel rooms, the artist evokes a retro-futuristic, kitschy aesthetic to truly capture a sense of otherworldly sensuality perfect for the dance floor.

She describes this as part of the three central tenets of Tension, being “personal reflection, club abandon, and melancholic high.”

As only the first track off of Tension, a “blank page” record, fans can expect much and more ahead of the album’s full release on September 22.

Padam Padam is available to stream now on all major platforms.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Granddad Killed In 1980 Newcastle Toilet Attack Was Victim Of Anti-Gay Hate Crime
May 19, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Granddad Killed In 1980 Newcastle Toilet Attack Was Victim Of Anti-Gay Hate Crime
New South Wales News News
Victorian Parliament Hosts Drag Storytime
May 19, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Victorian Parliament Hosts Drag Storytime
News Victorian News
Sydney Man Says He Was Threatened By Personal Trainers At Fitness First Over Pronouns
May 19, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Sydney Man Says He Was Threatened By Personal Trainers At Fitness First Over Pronouns
New South Wales News News
RuPaul Gives Tour Of Extravagant Beverly Hills Mansion, Complete With Disco Room
May 19, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

RuPaul Gives Tour Of Extravagant Beverly Hills Mansion, Complete With Disco Room
Arts & Entertainment Screen
Sadistic Serial Rapist Was Never Questioned By NSW Police In 1986 Death Of Gay Man
May 18, 2023 | Shibu Thomas

Sadistic Serial Rapist Was Never Questioned By NSW Police In 1986 Death Of Gay Man
New South Wales News News
Actor Outed To Parents After Kissing Man In Janelle Monáe’s New Music Video
May 18, 2023 | Douglas Magaletti

Actor Outed To Parents After Kissing Man In Janelle Monáe’s New Music Video
Arts & Entertainment Sound