Kylie Minogue Releases Her New Sultry Single ‘Tension’

Ahead of her new album to be released this month, Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has dropped her pulsating new single and title-track ‘Tension.’

Released on Friday, ‘Tension’ is another club-ready song filled with pop synths, lustful lyrics and is accompanied by a retro-futuristic music video.

This is the second single off of Minogue’s 15th studio album of the same name. Following the enormous success of lead single ‘Padam Padam’, the new track continues to excite fans and excel her illustrious career.

Debut #2 Worldwide

The sultry track has appealed fans instantaneously, especially with her repetitive vocals over the chorus belting “Baby, break the tension!” and “Oh my god, touch me right there.”

Upon it’s debut, the track has reached No.2 on the ITunes Worldwide Chart and reached No.1 on the ITunes UK and Australian charts respectively.

Fans have quickly reacted to their love for the single, posting to social media praising Minogue’s endless supply of “bangers.”

The only certainties in life are death, taxes and Kylie Minogue bangers. — vanderwhat (@vanderwhat) August 31, 2023

kylie minogue leaving the studio after recording ‘tension’ pic.twitter.com/AOo57IZcxx — 🏋️‍♀️🦛 (@himbopottomus) August 31, 2023

Fans have also shown their appreciation for the new music video. The video features Minogue as a variety of stylised characters stepping into a futuristic club setting, seemingly inspired by a variety of Sci-fi media.

WOAH! Tension video giving me vibes of Metropolis, Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Twin Peaks! So many influences! #KylieMinogue #Tension 💚💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/4YaHubOZvi — Dave Bradbury-Cobden (@davepr2000) September 1, 2023

The song has received over 200,000 streams on Spotify the day of its release, and may potentially challenge the incredible success of her past single ‘Padam Padam.’

Released in May, ‘Padam Padam’ became Minogue’s biggest hit in over a decade and currently has over 64 million streams on Spotify alone.

Album ‘Tension’ Coming September

Minogue has been relatively quiet surrounding the specifics of the album. However, speaking to the Irish Times earlier this year, she described it as a “pop-dance exploration.”

“I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, Nineties house and what I like to call emoto-pop. I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance,” Minogue continued.

Both singles have shown off this exuberant dance sound alongside Minogue’s signature lustrous voice and lyrics.

Title-track ‘Tension’ is available to stream now on all major platforms.

Album ‘Tension’ is available to pre-save and pre-order, and will be released September 22.