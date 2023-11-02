Lil Nas X Receives Hate Over Tampon Halloween Costume

Out American singer-songwriter Lil Nas X faced backlash over his choice of Halloween costume this year.

For Halloween this year, Nas X, 24, dressed as a bloody tampon, complete with a white dress stained red from the shoulders to the waist, knee-high white boots, a blonde wig, and a long white retrieval string.

Exits A Giant Vagina

In a video posted to social media, the singer is seen in costume, carrying the string, as he exits a 3D poster of a giant vagina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ★ (@lilnasx)

In the comments, people expressed their disapproval.

One user wrote, “I enjoy this look but the fact that you personally have never experienced the stigma, shame or pain involved with having a period makes me pause and think……. But why though?”

Another wrote, “Not everything is a message. Sometimes a rose is just a rose, not a symbol of love. We can appreciate things in different perspectives. I’m a feminist but I won’t politicize everything, it’s not healthy!”

“Gay men need to stop thinking that they’re ‘one of the girls’ and get a free pass for misogyny and mocking women’s bodies,” wrote another.

Another user wrote, “First the fake pregnancies & now this ?? Can men stay out of our f**king business & stop joking about things that are insanely painful for women.”

Lil Nas X Responds

In response to the backlash, Nas X, wrote, “I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first.”

I been silent for nearly 2 years y’all are not finna pretend to be mad about a tampon costume. Let me at least get new music out first. — ✟ (@LilNasX) November 1, 2023

The look seemed to overshadow his other costume, which paid homage to singer Little Richard.

In a post to Instagram, Nas X wrote, “lil richard x… this man created rock and roll and doesn’t get enough credit for it. thank u for paving the way for me in many ways little richard. fly high.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ★ (@lilnasx)



Lil Nas X has never shied away causing a stir. In September 2021, he pretended to go into labour and give birth to his new album Montero.

The American rapper rose to fame for his 2019 hit ‘Old Time Road’ and quickly became a mainstay in the LGBT community after revealing he was a member of the LGBT community on Twitter that same year.