Lil Nas X To Make Queer Christian Music

Out gay rapper Lil Nas X has shared that he’s entering his ‘Christian era’, teasing a snippet from his latest song, which appears to be a ballad that echoes themes of faith.

The singer shared a mini video to his social media accounts where he can be seen sitting in the passenger seat of a white SUV singing lyrics, “Father stretch my hands the lonely road seems to last the longest / help me with my plans/ everything seems to go to nowhere”. The caption for his Instagram video read, “yall mind if I enter my Christian era”.

Lil Nas X donned a black T-shirt which read, “If God doesn’t exist then who’s laughing at us?” in the music video.

The Old Town Road rapper can be seen kneeling on both knees in the middle of an intersection in the video, while singing, “oh free me from worry and wanting pity / free me from all this envy in me / I don’t want these feelings / I call on angels / I’m trying hard to face my pain yeah / give me hope when I feel / give me hope when I feel less”.

Lil Nas X Responds To Critics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ★ (@lilnasx)

Lil Nas X responded to critics who questioned his motives, posting on X (formerly Twitter), his belief that he should be able to be gay and write Christian music.

“Making Christian music does not mean I can’t suck dick no more. The two are not mutually exclusive. I am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons”, the Montero (Call Me By Your Name) singer wrote on Thursday.

“Y’all see everything I do as a gimmick. In reality, I’m just an artist expressing myself in different ways. Whether I’m a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now Christian, y’all find a problem. Y’all don’t police nobody else’s art like mine. Y’all hate me because I’m fun, cute, and petite”, he added.

One actor voiced his displeasure with Lil Nas X’s decision to write queer Christian music. Fast and Furious’ Tyrese Gibson toldLil Nas to “stop playing with God” and accused him of “making a mockery of Jesus” in the comment section of The Shade Room’s post about the rapper.

Lil Nas X responded, in a since-deleted tweet writing, “Y’all hate that I symbolically took ownership of the very place y’all condemned gay people to. So, you’ve flipped the script and convinced everyone that it’s about me ‘mocking God’”.

“I hate how the world successfully changed the narrative of the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ video”, he wrote in X post.