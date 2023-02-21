—

The official Sydney World Pride Opening concert held in the domain, will be one of the biggest events of the year.

Hosted by Courtney Act and Casey Donovan and headlined by Aussie princess, Kylie Minogue, the concert will feature pop icons, Charli XCX and Jessica Mauboy. Food and beverage stalls will be available and entry will be allowed from 3pm, so you can set up a picnic with friends and family, before the concert starts at 7pm.

When: Feb 24, 7 pm

Where: The Domain, Sydney

Tickets: from $119