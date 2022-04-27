—

In her music video “I miss you”, Cassy Judy is rollerblading along the coast and strumming her guitar in a fantastic, sequinned dress. This scintillating energy is what fans have come to expect from the local icon. Cassy has recently released her new EP Seven Ways, and the launch party is scheduled to be held on April 28 at the Red Rattler in Marrickville.

Cassy Judy is a local trans singer and songwriter writing witty songs and using her music videos to beautifully display trans love. Her latest EP Seven Ways consists mostly of breakup songs, but they do all ease the pain of heartbreak with humour and catchy lyrics.

Funny, Bold And Funky

In the fifth song on the EP, ‘Love Of A Lifetime’ Cassy sings about the elusive love of our life we have all been taught to expect and she debates whether this is a real concept or a fantasy. This song is one of the more sincere and emotional numbers on the EP and must resonate greatly with listeners. The album consists of many clever observations about life and love and more love.

The album is funny, bold and funky, and the launch party will bring the same vibe with queer icons Fingermae and Gaia Rising opening up for Cassy, and Cassy’s own three-piece band, The Cassy Judy Experience.

The band consists of Lindy Morrison on drums and trans-multi-instrumentalist Alison Gould on bass and whatever else she decides to play. It will be a wonderful night of local queer talent and love and we can’t wait to witness Cassy’s vivacious energy live.

Listen To the Songs On Sound Cloud.

Purchase tickets for the launch party here.