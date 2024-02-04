Get ready to strut down Sydney’s most iconic shoreline for an epic outdoor party like no other, at the Mardi Gras Bondi Beach Party. For one evening only, the world-renowned beach will transform into the city’s hottest dance floor.

The Mardi Gras Beach Party at Bondi Beach offers an unparalleled experience. A fusion of music, dance, community, and celebration of queer pride will be set against the backdrop of one of Sydney’s most iconic locations.

The event will bring together a line-up of incredible DJs and performers from Australia and around the world. So, bring your most comfortable heels, and biggest fans, and prepare to work up a sweat for the ultimate summer dance party.

You’ll be singing and dancing as you watch the sunset across the horizon, to the soundtrack of the most queer music. This weekend at the beach, not only will you be surrounded by hot bodies, but great bars and eateries to help you replenish between sets.

The stage will be set with glitz and glamour from the amazing performances. Last year international icons and an incredible all-Australian DJ lineup helped celebrate the occasion.

The performances and picturesque setting became a fan-favourite and attracted over 12,000 people. This year’s iteration is expected to be bigger and better.

Over 15,000 partygoers are ready to hit the shore. With such demand, they have plenty of twists to keep the day alive and the beats pumping from the best. No doubt, the festival is ready to ignite Mardi Gras party-goers.

With so many people, you may just want to be able to have a quickie. If so, the Quickie Pass is the ultimate upgrade to your Bondi Experience.

Allow yourself to have immediate access not only to the bars and food up for offer, but also to toilet facilities. This amazing pass ensures you have as much time to slay on the beach and kick up a sandstorm.

Feel the breeze, ride the beats, and dance all day and night with the Bondi Beach Party. Ignite your Pride festivities under the Summer sun. So, slather on that SPF, slip into your speedos and get your dancing shoes ready for the most picturesque party this Mardi Gras.

For more information and tickets, click here.