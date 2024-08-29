New Fortnightly Queer Sketch Club At Kinsleas

Sketchy things have been known to happen in the basement of Kinselas, but none quite as shady as this. It’s a new fortnightly Queer Sketch Club, devised and run by renowned local artist, Guy James Whitworth.

Whitworth has teamed with Kinselas to create a vibrant yet relaxed studio space in the basement of the iconic venue. Every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, the basement will be transformed into a den of unbridled artistic expression.

Whitworth has extensive experience in running life-drawing groups, including for UNSW and ACON.

“I’ve been running life drawing groups for so long, yet I never get jaded; every session is always so much unpredictable fun, the energy in the room is so uplifting, with no two sessions ever the same,” says Whitworth.

The life-drawing classes will feature a live model, sometimes clothed, sometimes not. The models will be representative of all the colour, shape and diversity within the queer communities.

“I’ve lined up a few local LGBTQIA+ models and performers to step up onto the modelling platform and I can’t wait to see the fabulous artworks created.”

You don’t need to have any artistic training or even innate ability, nor do you need your own materials. Charcoal, paper, and drawing boards will be provided, although participants are, of course, welcome to bring their own accoutrement if they so please.

Best of all is the price: only $20. This is incredible value for a live model, space, materials, and helpful advice from a professional, highly-respected artist.

“A lot of life drawing groups can get a little expensive to attend, so I’m making this as affordable as possible to get a diverse group in through the door. Also, if anyone is unable to afford the cover charge, I’m happy for them to reach out to me and I’ll have a few spots reserved each week for those without a regular income,” offers Whitworth.

Queer Sketch Club begins this Wednesday August 28 with a fabulous live model, a fully-clothed Whitworth, and an atmosphere shimmering with potential.

“The management team at Kinselas and I are keen to make this a social group with all welcome. Yes, you’ll get to see lots of gorgeous queer flesh on the modelling platform, however, the group is designed so people will leave not only with an amazing artwork or two, but perhaps a few new friends.”

When? 2nd and 4th Wednesday of every month

Where? Kinsleas Basement, 383 Bourke St, Darlinghurst

Tickets? $20 per week. Make a booking with @queersketchclubsydney, or find the group on Facebook