Nina West Address Rumours She’s Hosting ‘Drag Race Pit Stop’ 

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 queen Nina West has addressed the rumours that she’ll be the host of The Pit Stop, the Drag Race recap show.

The Pit Stop has been most recently hosted by Trixie Mattel, who recently announced she’s taking a break owing to health struggles and burnout.

Since Trixie let the fans know about her sabbatical, rumours have been swirling about who’ll be stepping into her heels on The Pit Stop with more Drag Race on the way.

The name of Nina West, who recently competed in All Stars 9 and Drag Race season 11, has been bouncing around online Drag Race spaces, with a number of fans seeming to think that she was already a lock for the job.

Nina West addresses Pit Stop rumours

However, speaking to Pink News, Nina said that she hadn’t actually been approached to host The Pit Stop yet, but would gladly step into the role.

“I was not aware of this rumour until a couple days ago. If I were asked to host The Pit Stop, I would absolutely do it. It is an iconic wing of the franchise.”

“I have not been asked, in all truth.

“But if they came to me, I would say ‘Yes’, because first of all, how much fun is it that you get to see the episodes before everybody else?”

She concluded: “To give the commentary on the episodes, to have fun with it, to give it my own little Nina West of it all? I think it would be great. How fun would that be?”

Nina’s not the only queen throwing her wig into the ring.

Recent All Stars 9 winner Angeria Paris VanMichaels posted a picture with her victory sceptre, asking “Can I be a host on the PitStop now???? 🥴”