The fourth iteration of the very popular and successful one-day street festival that is Oxtravaganza will be bigger and more extravagant than ever. This year, apart from all the amazing retail bargains and restaurant and bar specials, your shopping spree will be highlighted with a cabaret program featuring some of this country’s most fabulous entertainers.

Jan Cornall and Elizabeth Drake will reprise their hilarious Failing In Love Again at Gingers in the Oxford Hotel. The show is a collection of bitingly witty songs with ‘70s and ‘80s political aesthetic with a modern sheen.

“All these years on, their anti-normative message is more relevant than ever! In an increasingly identity aligned, post binary, peri-apocalyptic world, one thing is for sure — love’s casualties are still strewn all over the place,” says John Allen, Cabaret curator.

The other big show is Cabaret Oxtravaganza at Stonewall.

“I invited cabaret veteran Vashti Hughes to choose the best of our queer contemporary performers and the result is the brilliant subversive and confronting Cabaret Oxtravaganza,” says Allen.

Vashti will play MC to a veritable glitterati including decadent diva Christa Hughes, the Queen of Burlesque Imogen Kelly, sex clown Betty Grumble, the hot and hilarious Celia Curtis, and Tim Hanson, political singing marvel.

“Sydney’s Legends of the Subverted will be bringing you a night of raucous wrongness,” says Vashti “Think sexy, we will celebrate strangeness and absurdity in a night of joy and hilarity led by performing athletic debauchery!”

Oxtravaganza is a fundraiser for ACON. For one whole day into the evening, retail outlets, bars, cafes, local businesses, and pop-ups will be offering great deals and special one-off services.

Highlights on the day include: glitter bombing at hair + makeup salons, bike pimping, live music, and an art walk.

February 22nd, Oxford Street from Taylor Sq to Whitlam Sq (and surrounds) Darlinghurst.

