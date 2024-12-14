Pattie Gonia Delights Cynthia Erivo With A ‘Wicked’ Lip Sync

Legendary drag queen Pattie Gonia surprised Cynthia Erivo with a truly Wicked performance after Erivo was named the 2024 Out100 Icon of the Year!

Out Magazine’s annual Out100 list honours queer artists, innovators, disruptors and more for their influence as members of the international LGBTQI+, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo was awarded with the Icon of the Year title.

In a beautiful acceptance speech, Erivo was humbled to be given the title of icon and promised to live up to the title in her future endeavours. She said: “I’d like to take a leaf out of Elphaba’s spell book, Grimery for those in the know, and use the powers I have for others, not just myself. I think that’s what makes an icon.”

But the night had more surprises in store for the acclaimed actress, as fellow Out100 honoree Pattie Gonia took to the stage to wow Erivo and the audience by lip syncing to a medley of songs from Wicked.

Recognised as a disruptor for her activism for environmental solutions and the queer community, Gonia reminded everyone why she’s so celebrated with a performance that lit up the whole room and put a huge smile on Erivo’s face.

The medley of songs, which of course included Defying Gravity, was performed by Gonia as she took to the stage in a Poison Ivy-inspired outfit that echoes her environmental activism.

In a post on Instagram, the queen called it the most neve-racking performance of her life but was extremely thankful to Erivo:

At the end of the performance, Gonia also gave Ervio her very literal flowers with an appropriately green bouquet. Showcasing her… well, wicked sense of humour, Gonia also gifted a green bouquet to Out Magazine’s Tracy E. Gilchrist, who was reunited with Erivo after the internet went crazy for the odd “holding space for Defying Gravity” interview clip hosted by Gilchrist.