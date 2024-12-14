Pattie Gonia Delights Cynthia Erivo With A ‘Wicked’ Lip Sync

Celebrity Drag Entertainment Screen
Josh Kerwick
December 14, 2024
Pattie Gonia Delights Cynthia Erivo With A ‘Wicked’ Lip Sync
Image: L-R: Cynthia Erivo, Pattie Gonia and Tracy E. Gilchrist at the Out100 ceremony. Source: @pattiegonia on Instagram

Legendary drag queen Pattie Gonia surprised Cynthia Erivo with a truly Wicked performance after Erivo was named the 2024 Out100 Icon of the Year!

Out Magazine’s annual Out100 list honours queer artists, innovators, disruptors and more for their influence as members of the international LGBTQI+, and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo was awarded with the Icon of the Year title.

In a beautiful acceptance speech, Erivo was humbled to be given the title of icon and promised to live up to the title in her future endeavours. She said: “I’d like to take a leaf out of Elphaba’s spell book, Grimery for those in the know, and use the powers I have for others, not just myself. I think that’s what makes an icon.”

But the night had more surprises in store for the acclaimed actress, as fellow Out100 honoree Pattie Gonia took to the stage to wow Erivo and the audience by lip syncing to a medley of songs from Wicked.

Recognised as a disruptor for her activism for environmental solutions and the queer community, Gonia reminded everyone why she’s so celebrated with a performance that lit up the whole room and put a huge smile on Erivo’s face.

The medley of songs, which of course included Defying Gravity, was performed by Gonia as she took to the stage in a Poison Ivy-inspired outfit that echoes her environmental activism.

In a post on Instagram, the queen called it the most neve-racking performance of her life but was extremely thankful to Erivo:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pattie Gonia (@pattiegonia)

At the end of the performance, Gonia also gave Ervio her very literal flowers with an appropriately green bouquet. Showcasing her… well, wicked sense of humour, Gonia also gifted a green bouquet to Out Magazine’s Tracy E. Gilchrist, who was reunited with Erivo after the internet went crazy for the odd “holding space for Defying Gravity” interview clip hosted by Gilchrist.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Tom Daley Reveals Next Career Move Post-Retirement
December 14, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Tom Daley Reveals Next Career Move Post-Retirement
Celebrity Entertainment Screen
Drag Race UK vs The World Season Three Cast Rumours Are Running Wild
December 13, 2024 | Michael James

Drag Race UK vs The World Season Three Cast Rumours Are Running Wild
Celebrity Drag Entertainment News
Pornhub Wrapped 2024 Is Twinkier and Kinkier Than Ever
December 11, 2024 | Lydia Jupp

Pornhub Wrapped 2024 Is Twinkier and Kinkier Than Ever
Entertainment News
‘Drag Race Down Under’ Queen Slams “F**kin Annoying” Guest Judge Matt Okine
December 11, 2024 | Naomi Lawrence

‘Drag Race Down Under’ Queen Slams “F**kin Annoying” Guest Judge Matt Okine
Celebrity Drag Entertainment National News News
Thirsty: Gay Internet Is Losing Its Damn Mind Over How Wildly Hot The CEO Shooter Is
December 10, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

Thirsty: Gay Internet Is Losing Its Damn Mind Over How Wildly Hot The CEO Shooter Is
International News The Internet
‘Arcane’, Queer Censorship And Why Corporations Aren’t Our Friends
December 8, 2024 | Josh Kerwick

‘Arcane’, Queer Censorship And Why Corporations Aren’t Our Friends
Entertainment Opinion Screen