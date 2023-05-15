Peach PRC’s Manic Dream Pixie Is Number One On ARIA Album Charts    

Adelaide-born singer and TikTok sensation Peach PRC has debuted their first EP, Manic Dream Pixie, at Number 1 on the Album ARIA charts.

Speaking with ARIA following the number 1 debut, she thanked her “dedicated” and “loyal fan base” within her community which has left her in disbelief.

“To go to #1 on the charts with my FIRST ever EP is absolutely unreal and like actually insane… I’m so beyond grateful.”

Only Album Made By An Australian Artist In Top 50

Being the number 1 album this week, Manic Dream Pixie is also the only album made by an Australian artist currently featured on the ARIA top 50 album charts.

This is the first album released by Peach PRC but is not her first time on the charts, with her single ‘Josh’ peaking at number 38 on the ARIA singles chart in 2021.

Advertisements

Over the past 3 years of releasing music, Peach PRC has amassed a following of over 2 million followers on TikTok from vlogging about her everyday experiences and debuting her music. Her songs on TikTok have over 60 thousand videos of people using her music.

Released on April 28, the new debut body of work from the Australian pop-artist is an exciting introduction to Peach PRC, her writing abilities, as well as her deeper insights into her queer romantic relationships.

Manic Dream Pixie features a modern 2000-inspired pop sound behind Peach’s beautiful vocals that explores her past love obsessions and relationships.

‘I Met This Girl’

The EP’s first single, ‘Perfect For You’ samples Paris Hilton’s iconic track ‘Stars Are Blind’, and was written about a love triangle and date experience. Using her crush’s vocals of the sampled song, Peach PRC brings her bright and beautiful voice explaining her competition for her.

In a TikTok explaining the single she says, “I met this girl and I really like her. We go on a little park date, we’re laying underneath the stars listening to Paris Hilton’s ‘Stars Are Blind’. But in true lesbian fashion my friend also liked her, and at the time I was like ‘Oh, I want her so bad, sorry.’”

Other songs including opening track, ‘Kinda Famous’, settles listeners with the album’s bubble-gum pop sound whilst comparing her love in the vein of celebrity fandom. “F U Goodbye” is another standout track to scream along to, about needing to resolve a past relationship with clever spite over a fun anthemic-pop beat.

Closing track ‘Dear Inner Child’ gives audiences a personal reflection of growing up queer and trying to accept the love deserved. Many fans have expressed their love for the album and especially the final track online.

The 6 track EP has been long awaited by fans after 3 years of releasing singles and performing at various music festivals across Australia. She has shared stages with acclaimed musicians including Lil Nas X at Falls festival and Grammy-award winner Kim Petras at the Sydney World Pride Closing party.

Peach PRC is currently touring Australia for the first time, to sold out shows across the country.