Qtopia Sydney has announced the program for Pride Fest 2026, which will run from 1 to 30 June. Billed as “Sydney’s queer arts and culture festival”, it will feature more than 300 events, marking the largest program in the festival’s history.

According to the organisers, the 2026 festival will extend beyond Qtopia Sydney’s venues to include the wider Oxford Street precinct for the first time. Events will be held across multiple locations, including The Loading Dock Theatre, The BWYASSS Substation, The Eternity Playhouse, Ginger’s at the Oxford, and Universal Sydney’s upstairs and downstairs spaces.

The program will include theatre, drag, comedy, cabaret, book launches, panel discussions, workshops, fitness classes, dance, film screenings, parties and restaurant activations. Organisers said the expanded footprint aims to create a precinct-wide celebration throughout June.

The festival will open with the inaugural Pride Fest Gala on 2 June, featuring performances from artists appearing across the program.

Two headline acts have been announced. Skank Sinatra will present The Name on Everybody’s Lips, described as a new cabaret production, scheduled from 10 to 14 May. Kala Gare and Victoria Falconer will present Juicy Riot on 29 May.

Other programmed events include Homogrown, Dykes on Bikes: An Origin Story, Jess Fuchs: Feral, Still Proud: Honouring the 78ers, Saddle Club Line Dancing, Nails The Musical: In Concert, and Haus of Dy-lan.

New initiatives for 2026 include Pride Fest: Intersections, focused on cultural diversity through an intersectional queer lens; Pride Fest: New Voices, showcasing works in development; and Fit N’ Proud, a program of sport, fitness and dance events sponsored by Bupa.

Festival Director Carly Fisher said, “Pride Fest is a powerful reminder of what happens when community comes together with purpose. This year’s growth has been driven by the community and we couldn’t be more proud to welcome new partners on board to help us grow this into an annual signature event on Oxford Street. Pride Fest is really about the artists who share their stories, the communities who show up and the allies who stand up, and we couldn’t be more proud”.

The NSW Government, through Destination NSW, has been announced as a strategic sponsor for the festival. Further details and the full program are available on Qtopia Sydney’s website.