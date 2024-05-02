The Full Program For Qtopia Sydney’s Pride Fest Is Out

Qtopia has announced the full program for their first Pride Fest, adding to Sydney’s phenomenal and ever-growing ‘Pride Month’ calendar.

Qtopia Sydney Pride Fest will run for 30 days, and is featuring some of the country’s most talented and influential LGBTQI+ artists and performers.

The multi-genre program includes performances from theatre makers, cabaret performers, drag artists, comedians, acapella groups and more, plus powerful discussions and literary events, including Qtopia Sydney’s first-ever panel talk, Fearless Voices.

Artistic Director Carly Fisher said, “To continue to celebrate the creative, diverse and rich LGBTQIA+ talent, Pride Fest will take place during Pride Month each year, marking its permanent spot in the Qtopia Sydney calendar,” continued Fisher.

“We could not be prouder of our first season of Pride Fest shows and events, and grateful to the artists who are travelling from across the country, and from as far as Yale University, to share in this momentous month of celebration and culture with us.”

The full Qtopia Sydney Pride Fest program

Here’s all the incredible events you can expect from Qtopia Sydney’s Pride Fest.

Annie Boyle: Annie Are You Ok?

1 – 2 June

The Loading Dock

A one-woman show about grief, self-discovery, a cow named Madonna and Delta Goodrem. Condensed into a night out amidst the vibrant backdrop of Heaven, a gay club in London, the performance reminds that the impact of immense and painful loss can overwhelm us all at any time.

The Year I Watched My Mum Die

1 – 2 June

The Substation

A hilarious and heartwarming story of a son giving up his life in London to come back to Australia to look after his dying mother. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry and be all the more better for the journey. There is never a dull moment – it’s cabaret, it’s drag, it’s a true story!

How to be a Lesbian

3 – 4 June

The Loading Dock

Award-winning performer Felicity Nicol invites audiences to join her on a journey as she attempts to uncover the secrets of what it means to be a Lesbian. How do they shop? Do they have facial hair? What do they eat? And of course – that age old question – how do they have sex without a penis? A fun exploration of Lesbian stereotypes and how we can break out of the boxes that confine us.

Perversion Therapy

5 June

The Loading Dock

After a sell out season of The Velvet Voice at the Bandstand in 2023, Callum Sandercock returns for a one night only cabaret extravaganza. Expect more great songs from your favourite musicals and jazz super stars, along with personal anecdotes, hilarious stories and more than a couple questionable characters!

Cherry

7 – 8 June

The Loading Dock

How Katy Perry helped one fangirl on a bubblegum, bisexual adventure to pop her cherry. Through classic Katy Perry songs such as Wide Awake, Part of Me, and Firework, Cherry hilariously and insightfully celebrates the power of music to transform and enlighten in this one woman’s thank you card to her idol.

Burn It

7-8 June

The Substation

Two queers. Camping. Post dramatic break-up. Do they engage in wholesome, healthy processing? Or drinking, denial and making fun of trauma? “A show that is both incredibly uncomfortable at times and ridiculously funny” – Australian Stage

Am I the Drama?

9 – 10 June

The Loading Dock

Andy Balloch brings his multiple award winning, queer, absurd, solo sketch show to Qtopia Sydney for Pride Fest! Journey through the mind & life of an unhinged homosexual, where you’ll meet some truly borked characters, like: Clingy Nazis! Desperate real estate agents! Cassandra the Witch! …and Harry from Love Island, who just wants to f*ck the pool jets. A wild ride that is “nothing short of a wonder” (Beat Magazine).

Big Dyke Energy

11 – 13 June

The Loading Dock

Join acclaimed writer, performer and internet pest Hannah Malarski as she dives headfirst into the unique pressures faced by queer women. From the hilariously embarrassing tale of catfishing her ex to answering the burning question on everyone’s mind: “how do Lesbians actually ‘do it’?”

A Body at Work

12 – 14 June

The Loading Dock

Serial nudist, Frankie van Kan (aka Frankie Valentine) achieves the improbable task of exposing more of herself than ever before, in this deeply intimate piece of confessional theatre. Directed by Maude Davey, A Body at Work is the tale of a queer woman’s sixteen years, and counting, in the sex industry.

Nepo Baby

14 – 15 June

The Loading Dock

A 55 minute one-woman play about trying to make it in the cut throat world of Australian celebrity. Examining the nepo baby phenomenon, Nepo Baby pokes fun at the Australian media-entertainment landscape and explores our sense of cultural cringe. Who are you, if no one is watching?

Personal Space

15 June

The Substation

Brigitta is like every woman in her mid 30s – perpetually tired, addicted to the high of a crisp Diet Coke, and shook that clothing she wore in 2003 is back in high rotation. Inspired by the Y2K renaissance, Brigitta has dusted off a distant relic: Her teenage diary. Join Brigitta as she takes audiences on a nostalgic trip through the pages of her personal space, blending dance, music, and drag into a heartfelt, somewhat cringe, electrifying, sapphic spectacle.

Adore Händel’s Little Black Book

June 16

The Loading Dock

Adore is opening up their Little Black Book to share the scandalous tales of past lovers, partners and paramores aplenty. This comedic drag show weaves opera and musical theatre classics through comedic storytelling sure to delight.

Being a Woman for Money

17 – 18 June

The Loading Dock

Sex sells, but gender sells out. In their first solo comedy since 2016, the critically-acclaimed tour de force Neptune Henriksen delves into gender, capitalism, and desirability, through a queer lens. Being A Woman For Money pulls no punches, answering the questions you’re too afraid to ask, and embracing being in on the joke.

Up Your Bum, No Babies (Remembering Stories from the Gay Ghetto)

18 – 22 June

The Substation

Close your eyes, and click your heels together three times. Matt is a 50-something year old gay man and he has a lot to unpack. Part memoir, part performance poetry, part history lesson, this World Premiere from actor Matt Young (HEART OF THE MAN, LUMBER) will have you longing for the “bad old days” of gay life from the 90s til now. Come remember the stories of our collective gay experience.

The Fish Bowl

19 – 23 June

The Loading Dock

How does a person with Dementia experience the world? How can we better connect with people in the often challenging environment of aged care? The Fish Bowl is an award-winning theatre piece exploring themes of communication, ageing, and identity through the real-life stories of people living with Dementia in a South Australian memory unit. The play celebrates the rich character’s you find there, the wisdom they impart, and the ways in which carers and nurses can find creative new forms of communication. Winner of the 2022 BankSA Award for Best Theatre and Physical Theatre at the Adelaide Fringe.

The Whiffenpoofs

21 June

The Loading Dock

One of the oldest and most acclaimed A Capella groups in the world, The Whiffenpoofs, join Pride Fest for a special one night only performance. The Whiffs have performed at Lincoln Center, the White House and Carnegie Hall, and come to The Loading Dock Theatre as part of their Australian tour this June for a night of hits from across the decades, jazz standards and contemporary favourites. The Whiffenpoofs personify making the world a better, happier place by singing in the celebrated A Capella genre.

Personal Politics: Fifty Years of Queer Activism

22 June

The Loading Dock

Activists in the 1970s hoped that by asserting that the ‘personal is political’ they could address injustice and inequality. This conversation between the authors of Personal Politics: Gender, Sexuality and the Making of Australian Citizenship will explore the efficacy and historical consequences of this style of making politics. Come and hear a conversation between some of the leading historians of gender and sexuality in Australia about what we can learn by critically examining the history of LGBTIQ+ activism in Australia.

Fearless Voices – Fundraising Panel

24 June

The Loading Dock

The debut panel of Qtopia Sydney’s monthly fundraising panels – the Fearless Voices series. Join us this month as we mark the anniversary of the First Mardi Gras with an insightful conversation with some of the Giants who have changed history.

You can learn more about Qtopia Sydney Pride Fest or purchase tickets to events here.