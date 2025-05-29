Laugh your way to warmth this winter at LGBTeeHeeHee, from your hilarious host Hunter Smith, to the knockout lineup of queer comics including Maddy Weeks, Freddie Arthur, Donna Collins and Sam McGowan.

These five rising stars of the comedy scene are some of the hardest working around, but don’t let that make you complacent, they’re also some of the fastest at selling out tickets, so don’t miss the chance for a bargain five-for-the-price-of-one ticket!

LGBTeeHeeHee

When: July 10, 2025, 6.30–8pm

Where: Trinity St Kilda, 2 Brighton Road, St Kilda

Tickets: $25-$30 booking fees

Accessibility: Trinity St Kilda is not wheelchair accessible.