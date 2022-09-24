—

The show has been cancelled after one season. Photo: Peacock/Youtube

Queer as Folk will not be returning after season one, as reported by Variety. The reboot on Peacock has been recently cancelled, ending the third iteration of the original British series.

The original series aired for ten episodes back in 1999 to 2000, where then Showtime adapted the series for an American audience. The American adaptation aired for five seasons between 2000 and 2005.

The recent adaptation of the series originally had a straight-to-series order at Peacock in April 2021.

Series creator Stephen Dunn served as an executive producer alongside Jaclyn Moore, Lee Eisenberg, Emily Brecht, the series’ original creator Russell T. Davies, Nicola Shindler, and Richard Halliwell, who worked on behalf of NENT Studios UK.

Dunn expressed his disappointment on the show’s cancellation on Instagram, saying “we received the disappointing news that we’re not getting a second season.”

“It’s a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as ‘Queer As Folk,’” he wrote on Instagram.

“This experience changed our lives forever and we’re so grateful to have found this incredible new family.”

Mixed Reactions From Fans

Since the show’s cancellation was announced, fans of the show had a mixture of reactions, with one hoping that the show was picked up by another streaming service.

“We need this show,” a fan wrote.

Others expressed their relief at the show’s cancellation, with some saying, “it was so bad.”