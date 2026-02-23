Queer Athletes Won A Record-Breaking Amount Of Medals In The Winter Olympics

Entertainment Sport
Patrick Lenton
February 23, 2026
Queer Athletes Won A Record-Breaking Amount Of Medals In The Winter Olympics
Image: Image: Canva

The 2026 Milan Winter Olympics have finished, and LGBTQIA+ athletes have come back to their home countries bedecked in shiny shiny medals.

LGBTQIA+ athletes have won a total of 11 medals at the Winter Olympics, across multiple sports.

There were at least 49 publicly out gay, lesbian, bi, trans and queer athletes competing at the Winter Olympics, a record for the Winter Games. Among these athletes is Amber Glenn, a top American hope for a figure skating medal, and the first publicly out LGBTQ women’s figure skater in Olympic history. There is also the first publicly identified trans athlete in Winter Olympics history, Elis Lundholm of Sweden, a moguls skier. In Milan, there was also 23 out ice hockey players, all women, making it by far the sport with the most LGBTQ athletes.

In the end, 19 of the out athletes won a medal, with a medal count breakdown of 5 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze, which Outsports reports as the most ever for LGBTQ athletes on the whole.

In the Gold, Hilary Knight from won for the USA in ice hockey, as did Breezy Johnson in skiing, and Amber Glenn in figure skating. They’re joined by France’s Guillaume Cizeron who won in figure skating and Mathilde Gremaud of Switzerland beating Eileen Gu for gold in the women’s freeski slopestyle event. In the Silver category the queer-packed Canadian ice hockey team joined Bruce Mouat from Great Britain won in curling. And in Bronze, Sandra Naeslund from Sweden won freestyle skiing, Switzerland’s Laura Zimmerman placed in ice hockey, Belgium’s Tineke den Dulk won for speed skating, and Paul Poirier from Canada won for figure skating.

It’s not just Olympic gold that these queer athletes are returning home with – as US olympians Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe getting engaged during the event. Knight is the captain of the US women’s hockey team, while Bowe is a speed skater.

The couple shared the happy news Wednesday on Instagram with a video of Knight getting down on one knee to pop the question. “Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever,” reads the caption.

 

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

New Rules For Crotch Enlarging At 2026 Winter Olympics
February 7, 2026 | Michael James

New Rules For Crotch Enlarging At 2026 Winter Olympics
International News Sport
‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Named As Torchbearers For Winter Olympics
January 23, 2026 | Lydia Jupp

‘Heated Rivalry’ Stars Named As Torchbearers For Winter Olympics
Celebrity Entertainment
‘I was afraid that I wouldn’t be welcomed by the LGBTQ community’: Adam Rippon
March 12, 2018 | Laurence Barber

‘I was afraid that I wouldn’t be welcomed by the LGBTQ community’: Adam Rippon
Gay Scene International Sport
Gus Kenworthy makes Winter Olympics history after kissing partner on live television
February 19, 2018 | Jesse Jones

Gus Kenworthy makes Winter Olympics history after kissing partner on live television
Gay Scene International Sport
Australia announces second openly gay athlete for Winter Olympics
February 1, 2018 | Jesse Jones

Australia announces second openly gay athlete for Winter Olympics
National News Sport