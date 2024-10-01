Andrew Garfield Describes ‘Queer’ Blowjob Scene As “Beautiful”

Andrew Garfield has seen the blowjob scene from Luca Guadagnino’s Queer, and it turns out he’s a big fan.

The new film from the Challengers director, starring Daniel Craig as an American writer who falls in love with a young man (Drew Starkey) in 1940s Mexico, recently had its debut at the Venice International Film Festival to positive reviews.

Though not as widely beloved as some of Guadagnino’s other films, Queer has been praised for housing a stellar Daniel Craig performance and for its equally psychological and physical look at masculinity.

Of particular note to many reviewers were the film’s sex scenes, which has been described as depicting “the kind of carnal gay sex we rarely see on-screen.” Turns out critics and festival goers aren’t the only ones who can attest to that fact, though!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in promotion of his new film We Live in Time, Andrew Garfield revealed that he’s seen a blowjob scene in the film between Craig and Starkey while working with Guadagnino on the upcoming After the Hunt with the likes of Ayo Edebiri (Bottoms), Chloë Sevigny (Lizzie) and Julia Roberts.

When asked if he’s seen Queer, the Tick, Tick… Boom! and Spider-Man star responded: “He’s been trying to get me in for a screening. He’s only shown me one blowjob scene, which I thought was so genuinely beautiful, like it was such a beautiful love scene between Daniel [Craig] and Drew [Strakey] and it’s just so tender and full of longing.”

“And obviously graphic in certain ways,” Garfield continued. “But I just thought, ‘Oh, I’m gonna love this film.’ [Guadagnino is] such a sensualist and a humanist and in touch with his own longing.”

Queer currently doesn’t have an Australian release date; we’ll let you know as soon as it does!