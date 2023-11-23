Queer Icon, Music Legend Melissa Etheridge Returns For Australian Tour

American singer-songwriter and musician Melissa Etheridge has announced she will make her return back Down Under, for her I’m Not Broken Tour, in May 2024.

The Queer rock legend has entertained audiences since the 80s. Etheridge will now make her way across Australia, dazzling audiences for over three decades.

Last visiting Australia alongside Sherly Crow in 2018, Etheridge will take this tour solo, visiting Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth next year.

Acclaimed Musician

Since 1988, Etheridge has released 16 studio albums and 6 live albums, achieving multiple ARIA Gold and Platinum certifications and Grammy awards for her artistry.

She has been a leading figure in blues and rock since the 80s, taking inspiration from Johnny Cash, Joni Mitchell, and Bruce Springsteen.

From her first album Melissa Etheridge in 1988, to her 2021 album One Way Out, she has continued to reach critical and commercial success. With hit songs like ‘I’m The Only One’, ‘Like The Way I Do’, and ‘Come To My Window,’ and the coming-out anthem ‘Bring Me Some Water’, she has continued to pave her legacy as an outstanding figure within the music industry.

Along with her decadent discography, she has continued to expand her talents on the performing arts stages across the world and become an established author.

Etheridge has just come off her one-woman Broadway show ‘My Window’, inviting audiences for an intimate look into her life and music through performance and dialogue.

In September, she released her second memoir The Angle In Me, an honest look into her expansive career and her experiences of adversity over the past 20 years. From devastating heartbreak within her family, her battle with breast cancer, and finding new love, Etheridge continues to be open with her experiences as Queer woman, survivor and artist.

Trailblazing Queer Icon

In 1993, during US President Bill Clinton’s inauguration Triangle Ball, Etheridge came out to the world.

As an out and proud lesbian, Etheridge has been an advocate for LGBTQI rights and women’s rights around the world.

Her song ‘Bring Me Some Water’ is widely embraced by the LGBTQI community,

Previously speaking with Star Observer on the song’s influence on the community, Etheridge said, “‘Bring Me Some Water’ is a song that I can start playing, and everybody loves it. It’s universal.

“People still come up and say what a difference it made to them, and that means a lot to me,” she continued.

She also shared advice for Queer youth saying to “find love for yourself and embrace that.”

“Coming out is what creates the changes we have seen and it changes your life, so I would say just be who you are and love what you do.”

Etheridge will return to Australia for her I’m Not Broken Tour in May 2024. Tickets go on presale from Tuesday, November 28, with priority ticket access for The Etheridge Nation, TEG Live and Ticketek. General tickets go on sale Thursday, November 30.

For more information, click here.