If you feel like you need something a bit more high brow this Mardi Gras season, away from the drama and debauchery of the parties and the portaloos, The Royal Botanic Garden Sydney is hosting for the third time, An Evening with 500 Queer Scientists, a soirée which presents an opportunity to hear the stories and experiences of LGBTQI scientists who are out and proud “in the lab”.

This Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras event will “provoke positive debate and help promote science as an inclusive, forward-thinking, and viable career path for bright young queer minds!” Which if the last two sold out events are anything to go by, is an important discussion being held in the STEM* fields currently.

*(STEM = Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics)

New Panel Of Experts

This year’s event includes an entirely new panel of six speakers representing a range of specialties in their fields, not to mention a range of human experiences relating to self identification and the challenges non cis-gendered folks face in the STEM industry. LGBTQI scientists regularly face higher rates of exclusion and discrimination than their straight colleagues.

Advertisement NSW Queers in Science organisation; Mx. Grace Harvie, Research Assistant, Brain Dynamics Centre, Westmead Institute for Medical Research, who is passionate about increasing accessibility in STEM, and the involvement, visibility, and self-advocacy of queer and disabled individuals through all levels and aspects of science; and Drew Roberts, Managing Director of Shared Knowledge who is a Arakwal, Bundjalung man from the Northern Rivers and works with a number of education institutions and private organisations to further share the knowledges that were

passed down to him.

Smashed It!

Last year’s event was a smashing success with feedback including; “I loved the diversity of the speakers – in fields, backgrounds, age range, and interests. It was fantastic to hear from such a great intersection of the community!” and “I liked the balance of the talks between their scientific research and about their personal journey.”

An Evening with 500 Queer Scientists will be moderated by Dr Alice Motion, Associate Professor, Chemist and Science Communicator at the University of Sydney. Alice is recognised as a leading international science communicator and was awarded the Eureka Prize for Promoting Public Understanding of Science in 2020.

Science Is Popular!

Tickets were $35 for General Admission but are already sold out!

Keep an eye on the booking site here, just in case as the venue is operating at the currently reduced COVIDsafe levels. Ticket price includes one drink on arrival and light refreshments after the panel discussions – the event will be held at The Calyx at The Royal Botanic Garden on February 26 from 6pm until 9pm.