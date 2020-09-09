—

The 8th Queer Screen Film Festival returns with a program that includes 11 narrative features, three documentaries, and three packages of short films. Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, the festival will be available online and on-demand, but there will be a one-off Drag Queen Drive-In Time where two films will be screened for festival enthusiasts who are desperate to see queer flicks on the big screen!

There’s a great selection of films to choose from and the shorts packages (gay, lesbian, and trans/gender diverse) are free to stream. Following is a summary of eight films which should prove quite popular for ‘at home viewing.’

AHEAD OF THE CURVE: This documentary asks, with the demand for printed magazines declining what is the future of the iconic lesbian magazine Curve? The birth and development of this magazine is explored – audiences journey with the magazine’s founder Franco Stevens as he meets poets, political figures, educators, and the next generation of LGBTQI.

BREAKING FAST: Audiences who enjoy gay rom-coms shouldn’t be disappointed in this minor gem about faith and true connection. Centers on a Muslim gay man living in West Hollywood who enters a new relationship with an actor during Ramadan – when rules of abstinence must be followed.

Advertisement CICADA: Described as a healing experience, this drama is based on true events. Set in New York, the film delves into the relationship between two gay men. How much should they reveal of themselves and when is the right time to allow more of each other into their respective lives?

COCOON: The confusion and joy of growing up are perfectly brought to the screen in this poignant German coming-of-age film which tells of a 14 year-old-girl and her observations on life. Teenage sexuality is just one of the themes explored in this film which ultimately asks, what does it mean to be an adolescent?

GOSSAMER FOLDS: A story of unconditional love and acceptance evolves in this remarkable film set in Kansas City about the friendship between a Black, trans woman, and a white ten-year-old boy whose parents are homophobic.

HOLY TRINITY: A queer dominatrix starts to hear dead people’s voices. She’s off on a mission to discover whether her newly acquired powers are a gift or a curse. A campy comedy boasting a cast of bizarre characters. Plenty of laughs!

Advertisement PROUD: A moving three-part miniseries that revolves around a homosexual relationship over three generations of the same French family. With the passage of time political and social attitudes change as do attitudes within families and relationships.

STEELERS – THE WORLD’S FIRST GAY RUGBY CLUB: What started out as six gay men in a bar in London has grown to thousands. Meet the Aussie who has joined the Steelers and many other vibrant characters including the lesbian coach and the semi-pro player who plays rugby by day and dresses as a drag queen by night.

Sep 17–27. Online & On Demand. Tickets & Info: www.queerscreen.org.au