The charming Northern Rivers region town of Kyogle will be hosting a weekend of literary celebration with more than sixty authors and poets participating in a mixture of free community based and affordable events from May 13 till May 15. The line-up of queer Australian writers will include Michael Burge (TANK WATER, MIDNIGHT SUN), Hayley Katzen (UNTETHERED), Gavin Yuan Gao (AT THE ALTER OF TOUCH), Ellen van Neerven (HEAD AND LIGHT, COMFORT FOOD, THROAT) and Mykaela Saunders (THIS ALL COME BACK NOW).



Additionally, Mykaela Saunders and Ellen van Neerven will be sharing a conversation session about an anthology of First Nations speculative fiction, This All Come Back Now, while Gavin Yuan Gao will be sharing his work through readings and discussions of his poetry in another session.



The Kyogle Writers’ festival aims to be inclusive to the entire Northern Rivers community that also aims to celebrate the work and voices of queer Australian writers.

The full programme and tickets are available through the website www.kyoglewritersfestival.com

The Festival is proudly supported by CreateNSW, Festivals Australia, Kyogle Council, Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal, Southern Cross University, Queensland University Press, ACON, Raised Ink Press and the Business Hive, Kyogle.