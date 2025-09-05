RuPaul To Star In Feature Film Set In ‘Drag Race’ Universe

Start your engines, because RuPaul is making her return to the silver screen in an honest to God Drag Race movie.

Directed by Adam Shankman of Hairspray and Disenchanted fame, the film is still untitled, but is currently being billed as an action-comedy, and the first-ever feature from the Drag Race universe.

The film follows best friends Tess and DeeDee, who switch their jobs working as train stewardesses on the Stank Rail for the gag-worthy, high speed, Glamazonian Express. When a cataclysmic “Stormganza” threatens to derail the train and crash into Los Angeles, the working class pair must join forces with the snobby first class attendants and President Judy Gagwell to save the day.

“President Judy Gagwell is the part I was born to play,” RuPaul wrote in a statement. “Finally, a role I can sink my dentures into.”

It’ll be delightful to see Mama Ru in her element on the big screen. She’s appeared in more than 50 films and TV shows throughout her career, in and out of drag, and is a Emmy and Tony Award winning performer. Might she be adding an Oscar to the shelf?

Making cinematic herstory

Acquired by Bleecker Street, the film will be produced by World of Wonder, with Connor Wright and Christina Friel on board as writers.

“We are so excited to be boarding this train,” said CEO of Bleecker Street, Kent Sanderson. “The world that World of Wonder has been building for years is so incredible, and Adam Shankman is a comedy legend; we are so honored to be bringing this first, and wonderfully nuts, big screen experience to audiences nationwide.”

Director Adam Shankman added, “I’ve been friends with RuPaul for 30 years and in that time I’ve watched him and the folks at World of Wonder help change culture writ large with Drag Race. When they asked me to come aboard this hilarious and truly unhinged project, in a time so desperate for escapist entertainment and laughter, I couldn’t resist.”

Shankman shouldn’t be an unknown figure for any Drag Race diehard- he’s been a guest judge on both the original show and All Stars, and has also flexed his judging muscle on seasons 6 and 7 of So You Think You Can Dance.

It’s a big win for World of Wonder, who’ve been doing groundbreaking work shaping queer pop culture for literal decades.

“Drag queens in charge of America’s first-ever hyperspeed, transcontinental, non-denominational bullet train. What could possibly go wrong?” said cofounders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato.

“What the world needs now is a disaster movie so twisted it will blow your mind. We are delighted to welcome Bleecker Street and everyone aboard the most bonkers train in cinematic herstory.”

Famously, Ru will only get out of bed for $20 million, so the project is bound to be worth the hype. Drag Race is absolutely packed to the brim with hundreds of incredible queens, jokes, songs, and fits. Who knows what’s in store for us? My fingers are crossed for Michelle Visage as Vice President, and a cameo from Ornacia.

The film is scheduled to open in theatres in 2026.