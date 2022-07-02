—

‘Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived,’ – that’s the only Tudor history lesson you need to know before heading to SIX The Musical, currently running at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne.

SIX’s journey from a student production at the 2017 Edinburgh Festival Fringe to a certified international hit is nothing short of what Broadway, West End and TikTok Viral video dreams are made of.

The Six Wives Of Henry VIII

SIX re-imagines the tragic fates of the six wives of Henry VIII and the musical is very much a queer story – reclaiming the victim narrative to transform it into a story of empowerment. In this retelling by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, originally written and directed when they were students in their early 20s, the patriarchal narrative is blown to smithereens with a glitter gun and pop music.

The historical Queens themselves get a queer makeover and transform into modern-day pop princess divas, who are competing in a reality singing competition. The crown goes to the one who has suffered the most at the hands of the King.

Our Stories Need Not Be Defined By The Man In Our Lives

Next, it’s time for Jane Seymour, the only wife that Henry VIII really loved, played by Loren Hunter – to take to the stage. Loren channels Adele-style powerful vocals in a soulful ballad “Heart of stone“. Anna of Cleves, played by Kiana Daniele follows and clearly walks away with the most applause and hoots with her punk style, fierce, tongue-sticking-out kind of number “Get Down” – Nicki Minaj anyone?.

“All you wanna do” is the next number by Chelsea Dawson, who plays the fifth wife Katherin Howard, rocking a high pink coloured ponytail a la Ariana Grande. The last performance is by Shannen Alyce Quan (swing performer in place of original cast member Vidya Makan), who plays the surviving queen Catherine Parr. “I don’t need your love” brings together the entire show, starting from a slow ballad and evolving into a fast-paced, thumping Alicia Keys rhythm.

SIX Is A Riot

The call to break the cycle of abuse and patriarchy, clearly resonated with the audience in the theatre made up largely of women of all ages. The final two numbers had the audience, already in the aisles and dancing next to the stage, rooting for the Queens, who have now reclaimed their stories.

SIX is powered by original scores and spirited performances, backed by a full all-female band – the Ladies in Waiting. The pop song references are scattered all across the performance like Easter eggs for the audience to pick up and have fun with. – “Tell me what you want, what you really really want” ( Spice Girls), “Ladies let’s get in formation” (Beyonce).

The costumes, stage lighting and sets deserve a special mention, and add to the concert-like atmosphere in the theatre. The costumes are what a drag queen – think DeTox/Monet/Katya/Trinity The Tuck – would have dreamed up in the RuPaul Drag Race multi-verse.

SIX is more pop concert than musical but is probably one of the best musical extravaganza that you can enjoy right now on a wintry Saturday afternoon or a windy evening in Melbourne.

SIX the Musical is now playing at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne till August 21, 2022. To book tickets, click here.






