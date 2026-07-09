RuPaul Continues Emmy Dominance With Historic Drag Race Nomination

RuPaul Charles has received an 11th Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, extending the record for most nominations in the category. Mother simply cannot stop mothering.

The nomination recognises RuPaul’s work hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race, which has continued to receive Emmy recognition since its debut.

The 2026 Emmy nominations mark another milestone for RuPaul, who previously became the most nominated host in the category with 10 nominations. The latest nomination places RuPaul among the nominees competing for the Outstanding Host award at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards.

The 2026 nominations also include recognition across the wider Drag Race franchise. Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race and its companion series, RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked, received multiple nominations across competition, production and technical categories.

The television host and producer has received multiple Emmy wins for his role as host of the reality competition series, which first premiered in 2009 and has since expanded into an international franchise. The show continues to receive recognition across major Emmy categories, including Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program and Outstanding Reality Competition Program.

RuPaul’s Emmy achievements include consecutive wins for hosting RuPaul’s Drag Race, with his 2022 victory marking his seventh consecutive win in the hosting category and bringing his total Emmy awards at the time to 12.

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RuPaul has previously credited television figures who supported his early career. During his 2022 Emmy acceptance speech, he acknowledged contributors including Norman Lear and Arsenio Hall while celebrating his long-running relationship with the medium.t

The franchise has also expanded beyond the original US series, producing international editions and spin-offs, including RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and versions in countries including the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Australia will soon see Drag Race Down Under Vs The World hit the screen, in another expansion of the spin-off franchise.

The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to be broadcast on September 14, 2026.