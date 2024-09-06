Sade Releasing New Song Dedicated To Her Trans Son

Legendary singer-songwriter Sade is set to release her first new song 6 years, which will be dedicated to her trans son Isaak Theo Adu.

Variety reports the track is titled Young Lion and will release as part of Transa, a three-and-a-half hour compilation album highlighting transgender awareness from international not-for-profit The Red Hot Organization. Joining Sade in the tracklist are artists like Sam Smith, André 3000, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy and Laura Jane Grace from Against Me!, alongside a number of rising trans and non-binary artists.

Young Lion is the first song from Sade since 2018, where she and the band contributed songs to the films A Wrinkle In Time and The Big Unknown, while 2010’s Soldier of Love is the last album they released.

Sade shows support for her son

Though the singer is rather reclusive, through Theo’s Instagram page we can see that Sade has been extremely supportive of her son’s gender transition since he came out in 2016. At the time of his surgery in 2019, Theo said:

Young Lion is set to solidify that relationship in what is sure to be a beautiful, heart-rending song from the Smooth Operator and No Ordinary Love singer.

The Red Hot Organization’s Dust Reid, who assembled Transa with artist Massima Bell, spoke about the project which has been in the works since 2021: “We started talking about all the gifts that trans artists have been giving to the world, and wanted to create a Red Hot project that centred and celebrated those gifts. “

“We felt this is something everybody should do,” Reid continued. “Whether you identify as trans or non-binary or otherwise, if you took the time to explore your gender, get in touch with the feeling side of yourself, maybe we would have a future oriented around values of community, collaboration, care, and healing.”Sade’s Young Lion and Transa are currently set to arrive on November 22nd, 2024.