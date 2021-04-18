—

In this contemporary work created by Reuben James as a response to the ongoing political debate on LGBTQI lives, Variation Three’s ensemble of six queer artists take us on their journey, and explore how their joy, their pain, and their love, have all been influenced by the voices around them. Through their interlocking of moving bodies, the stories of queer Australians are shared with audiences, pushing for reflection, and a change in perception.

Venue: Theatre Works, 14 Acland St, St Kilda

Dates: Apr 19-22

Time: 7.30pm

To buy tickets, visit the Theatre Works website.

Read: Star Observer’s Festival Guide – Midsumma Edition 2021

Your One-Stop Guide To Midsumma: Watch out for our coverage of Midsumma Festival 2021, with previews of shows, profiles, reviews, photos and more.