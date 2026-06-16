From Marches To Music: Darwin Pride Festival Releases 2026 Program

Darwin Pride Festival 2026 will take place across June, featuring a program of marches, performances, community gatherings and arts events coordinated by Top End Pride.

Darwin Pride Festival has been a proud and visible celebration of LGBTQIASB+ community, culture, and connection in the Northern Territory since 1985. This year, Top End Pride (NT) Inc invites the entire community to come together across four vibrant days “to celebrate who we are, our stories, our identities, our creativity, and the unique connections that bind us together in the Top End.”

Top End Pride’s 2026 program spans a range of community, cultural and social events across June, combining performance, discussion and celebration. It kicks off on Thursday 18th of June with the official launch event, with an evening of celebration, connection, and community at theDarwin Botanic Gardens Event Centre. Featuring local entertainment, guest speakers, and refreshments, this free event welcomes members, partners, and supporters to kick off Pride in the Top End.

Key programming of the festival includes Queer History Walks with Dr Dino Hodge, which guide participants through significant LGBTQIASB+ sites in Darwin and explore “hidden landmarks of our city’s LGBTQIASB+ history… from secret wartime romances to the fierce protests of the 1980-90s.”

Another featured event is Gay Resilience: 8 Songs of 1976–1990, an audio-visual performance. The event presents eight songs that “shaped our joy, grief, and defiance,” combining music, political context and archival material to explore queer cultural history and resistance during the late 20th century.

The Kylie Bar Choir Dance Party is also part of the program, held at Bustard Town. The event combines a pub choir format with a dance party celebrating Kylie Minogue, described as a high-energy community gathering blending collective singing and dance-floor performance.

Additional events include 40 Years On: LGBTIQASB+ Love, Law & Pride in the NT, a reflective panel and morning tea, featuring speakers and community members discussing the history of LGBTQIA+ advocacy and legal change in the Northern Territory.

The program also features discussion-based and community-building events such as Let’s Talk About Grindr, a workshop exploring dating apps, communication and relationships in queer digital spaces, and Bubbles and Business, a networking session aimed at supporting LGBTQIA+ inclusive small and medium enterprises.

Another major event is Pride Under the Stars, “a community-driven evening celebrating the unmatched talent, creativity, and diversity of the Top End LGBTQIASB+ community,” to be held on Saturday 20 June at the Darwin Surf Life Saving Club in Brinkin. The event is “set against the beautiful backdrop of Casuarina Beach,” and features live music, dazzling drag, local DJs, and “spectacular performances”.

Top End Pride, which produces the festival, states it continues a tradition that began in 1985, when “a group of passionate and brave Darwinites came together to create the very first Darwin Pride.”