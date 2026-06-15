Skank Sinatra: The Name on Everybody’s Lips Is Cabaret Mischief In Full Command

Entertainment Scene Events Stage
Naomi Lawrence
June 15, 2026
Skank Sinatra: The Name on Everybody’s Lips Is Cabaret Mischief In Full Command

Loud, sweaty and gloriously self-aware, Skank Sinatra: The Name on Everybody’s Lips is beyond a cabaret, a controlled act of theatrical mischief. Equal parts powerhouse vocalist, seasoned raconteur and chaos merchant, the award-winning Jens Radda turns an hour of musical theatre favourites into a playful celebration of camp, queerness and the fine art of working a room.

Backed by a live pianist and armed with enough costume changes to gag an audience, Sinatra’s latest show traces her journey from South Africa to Europe and eventually Australia. Along the way, Broadway standards, personal anecdotes and audience interaction collide in a performance that feels meticulously crafted while appearing delightfully off the rails.

The show’s greatest strength isn’t necessarily the singing, impressive though it is. It’s Sinatra herself. A natural cabaret performer, she possesses an instinctive understanding of how to build anticipation, recover from the unexpected and make every audience member feel like they’re in on the joke. Whether responding to an over-enthused audience, a technical hiccup or her own carefully orchestrated chaos, she’s lightning-fast, disarmingly warm and impossible not to lean into.

That charisma carries the evening. The audience spends most of the show firmly in the palm of her hand, eagerly following her through stories, punchlines and increasingly fabulous wardrobe reveals.

Vocally, Sinatra brings plenty of colour. Her voice shifts easily between smoky jazz husks, playful scatting and rich musical theatre belts, putting her on spin on hits from Luck Be A Lady to Alexander Hamilton.

Yet it’s during the crooning, particularly the storytelling and running gags involving offstage tete-a-tetes with Liza Minnelli, where the show feels most alive.

Visually, the production punches above its weight. The lighting design is particularly impressive, lending shape, glamour and atmosphere to a relatively intimate cabaret setting. Combined with the costumes and Sinatra’s larger-than-life presence, it creates a show that consistently feels polished without losing its sense of spontaneity.

The pacing mostly holds together, ebbing and flowing naturally between songs and stories. However, the final stretch loses some momentum as the energy that drives the earlier sections begins to soften. It’s a minor stumble in an otherwise tightly structured hour.

Still, for a performer mounting only her second cabaret show, Sinatra demonstrates remarkable confidence and command of the form. More importantly, she understands what the deeply unselfish art of cabaret is supposed to do: connect, entertain and leave audiences feeling like they’ve shared something uniquely alive.

Whether you’re a musical theatre obsessive, a cabaret regular or simply someone who appreciates a performer operating at full tilt, Skank Sinatra delivers an hour of sharp laughs, big vocals and unapologetic camp. And, as Sinatra repeatedly reminds us, she’s doing it all for the gays.

Skank Sinatra: The Name on Everybody’s Lips ran till 14 June at Qtopia as part of PrideFest.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

related articles

Qtopia Sydney Expands Pride Fest 2026 Across Oxford Street With Over 300 Events
April 20, 2026 | Patrick Lenton

Qtopia Sydney Expands Pride Fest 2026 Across Oxford Street With Over 300 Events
Entertainment Scene Events
NIUSIA: A Strangely Warm Reckoning With Inherited Memory
April 8, 2026 | Naomi Lawrence

NIUSIA: A Strangely Warm Reckoning With Inherited Memory
Entertainment Stage
‘BABYFLEAREINDEERBAG’: A Biting Pitch That Puts Performance Under Pressure
March 30, 2026 | Naomi Lawrence

‘BABYFLEAREINDEERBAG’: A Biting Pitch That Puts Performance Under Pressure
Entertainment Review Stage
Governor-General Unveils Plaque Honouring 700+ Volunteers Behind Qtopia Sydney’s Success
March 12, 2026 | Chloe Sargeant

Governor-General Unveils Plaque Honouring 700+ Volunteers Behind Qtopia Sydney’s Success
New South Wales News News
Let Cleo Rapture Baptise You With Her Waters In ‘Piss Be With You’
February 24, 2026 | Lydia Jupp

Let Cleo Rapture Baptise You With Her Waters In ‘Piss Be With You’
Entertainment Stage