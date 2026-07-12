‘Thirty-Six’: An Unflinching Portrait of Trans Joy, Grief and Hope

Fiercely intimate and defiantly spirited, Thirty-Six is celebration of trans joy, elegy for lives cut too short and a hopeful meditation on forging a better future.

Co-written by acclaimed British playwright and trans theatre icon Jo Clifford alongside Australian writer-performer Bayley Turner, the one-woman opens with a sobering statistic—founded by straights obviously deeply invested in the minority—that hangs over the entire evening: many trans women never make it to 35.

But rather than lecture on identity or drown in despair, Thirty-Six turns that number into a tender, funny and unwavering provocation, doubling as a ritual of remembrance and reflection on survival, legacy and possibility.

As Turner prepares for the night ahead, leisurely applying her beat amid a table of birthday cards, the evening slowly takes on the weight of what feels like a farewell.

It’s a party for those still here, a wake for those who never got the chance to grow old, and a reckoning with everything left unsaid, from family conversations that never happened to the women who paved the way.

Threaded throughout are recorded reflections from Clifford herself, whose own journey to womanhood echoes Turners across generations, expanding one woman’s memoir into a worthwhile intergenerational conversation.

The writing is strongest in its specific, personal beats and occasionally thinner in its broader passages on authenticity, where the tongue-in-cheek humour doesn’t always land.

Turner, though, proves capable of carrying far more than the writing sometimes asks of her, delivering a compelling performance that’s warm, precise, and unafraid to let grief and levity sit in the same breath without resolving into either.

While there are no big emotional peaks, the hour moves instead with a steady, confiding pulse, like a friend talking you through her evening.

The production gives those emotions a striking visual language. A table becomes something closer to an altar, black helium balloons hover like ghosts, and distorted projections shift between text, imagery and live footage of Turner, blurring memory with the present.

Haze, warm lighting and a score that moves between sombre and uplifting create a world caught between grief and festival. And a mid-show lip-sync to Kate Bush’s Wuthering Heights brings a burst of camp and reminds us that joy has always been central to queer survival.

At its heart, Thirty-Six is about more than simply transitioning, it’s refusing to wait for life to begin. While rooted in the experiences of trans women, its message reaches further: the courage to become yourself, to take up space and to imagine a future is something everyone can understand.

In a time when trans lives are constantly surveyed, bashed and too often reduced to statistics and debate, this production brings the focus back to the people behind them.

Thirty-Six is running at Qtopia