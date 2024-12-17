Thirty-Six

Thirty-Six
Image: by Meagan Harding

Thirty-Six: So there’s this party she’s having. It might be a funerary rite or a birthday celebration, depending on your perspective…

A new, empowering and cathartic 1-hour show from the award-winning team behind ‘Queen of Heaven’ and ‘The Inheritance’ including transgender artists, Jo Clifford and Bayley Turner.

Directed by Kitan Petkovski, Thirty-Six offers a deeper look within gender diverse people, exploring their relationship with age, mortality, grief and growth.

Thirty-Six

21 January –2 February 2025, 7.30pm (Sun 5pm)
fortyfive downstairs, Melbourne CBD

Tickets: $35-$49

