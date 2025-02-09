Deaf Drag Divas: Reclaiming Our Spotlight

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Deaf Drag Divas: Reclaiming Our Spotlight
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Drag is a radical act of self-expression – same goes for Deaf LGBTQIA+ individuals, whose language embodies visual expression. There’s records of Deaf drag queens in Australia from the 1950s – but representation ‘dimmed’ in the last few decades, say the Deaf Drag Divas.

“We want to relight the flame, reuniting our community…”Reclaiming Our Spotlight isn’t just entertainment; it’s about empowerment, celebration of the intersection of Deafness and queerness, and creating a more diverse queer culture.

Deaf Drag Divas: Reclaiming Our Spotlight

28 February, 7 –10pm
The Vanguard, 42 King St, Newtown

Find out more here

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Mardi Gras Film Festival 2025: Where LGBTQIA+ Cinema Shines
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Mardi Gras Film Festival 2025: Where LGBTQIA+ Cinema Shines
Entertainment Mardi Gras Mardi Gras Film Festival Scene Scene Events
EAGLE Sydney Mardi Gras ‘25
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

EAGLE Sydney Mardi Gras ‘25
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
BE:DAZZLED: Sydney Mardi Gras Fashion Extravaganza
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

BE:DAZZLED: Sydney Mardi Gras Fashion Extravaganza
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The SDH & Friends Laneway Market
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The SDH & Friends Laneway Market
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Sandy Bottoms’ Disco On The Green 2025
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Sandy Bottoms’ Disco On The Green 2025
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Stonewall Mardi Gras Party
February 11, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Stonewall Mardi Gras Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on