Kaftana Pool Party

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 8, 2025
Kaftana Pool Party
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

Get frock’d up at Kaftana Pool Party where paradise meets Mardi Gras mayhem.

Prepare for a glamorous time with divine drag from Aaron Manhattan and Dyan Tai, beats by DJs Charlie Villas and Jacqui Cunningham and more performances that will light you up.

Dress to impress for the iconic best-dressed awards as the cocktails flow and camp reigns supreme.

Don’t miss out on celebrating mid-week festival vibes under swaying palm trees and popping champagne.

Kaftana Pool Party

19 February, 4 – 11pm
ivy Pool Club, Sydney

Tickets: $59-$79

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Ultra Violet: Sydney’s Biggest LGBTQI+ Women’s Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Ultra Violet: Sydney’s Biggest LGBTQI+ Women’s Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

DAYWASH GAYDAYPLAY Mardi Gras Weekender
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Mardi Gras Masquerade Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Offbeat Queer Party
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Offbeat Queer Party
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Hot Trans Summer
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Hot Trans Summer
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Impy Gras 2025: Queer Paradiso
February 8, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Impy Gras 2025: Queer Paradiso
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on