Get frock’d up at Kaftana Pool Party where paradise meets Mardi Gras mayhem.

Prepare for a glamorous time with divine drag from Aaron Manhattan and Dyan Tai, beats by DJs Charlie Villas and Jacqui Cunningham and more performances that will light you up.

Dress to impress for the iconic best-dressed awards as the cocktails flow and camp reigns supreme.

Don’t miss out on celebrating mid-week festival vibes under swaying palm trees and popping champagne.

Kaftana Pool Party

19 February, 4 – 11pm

ivy Pool Club, Sydney

Tickets: $59-$79