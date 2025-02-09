Queer Contemporary

Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Queer Contemporary
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

The iconic National Art School site, located in the heart of the rainbow precinct, is a part of the very fabric of Sydney’s queer community, where all people are encouraged to be Free to Be themselves.

The National Art School’s Queer Contemporary returns in 2025 with an exciting visual arts program in the Building 25 Project Space, celebrating freedom and the strength of the LGBTQIA+ community, proving we’re better together.

Queer Contemporary

14 February – 8 March, 11am – 5pm (Mon to Sat)
National Art School, Darlinghurst

Find out more information here

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

RuPaul’s Drag Race: WERQ The World 2025
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Fabulous Felicity Frockaccino @ Miss Wolf
Scene Sydney What's on
Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Short+Sweet Sydney Theatre Festival’s Pride Week
Mardi Gras Stage Sydney What's on
The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Unburdening of Dolly Diamond
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

The Big Gay Ice Bath Bonanza
Mardi Gras Scene Sydney What's on
Marks Park Sunrise
February 10, 2025 | Naomi Lawrence

Marks Park Sunrise
Mardi Gras Sydney What's on