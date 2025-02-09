The iconic National Art School site, located in the heart of the rainbow precinct, is a part of the very fabric of Sydney’s queer community, where all people are encouraged to be Free to Be themselves.

The National Art School’s Queer Contemporary returns in 2025 with an exciting visual arts program in the Building 25 Project Space, celebrating freedom and the strength of the LGBTQIA+ community, proving we’re better together.

Queer Contemporary

14 February – 8 March, 11am – 5pm (Mon to Sat)

National Art School, Darlinghurst

Find out more information here