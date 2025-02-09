Dan works at the South Coast‘s most infamous gay sauna, where men from all walks of life come to relax, socialise and fuck. In Sauna Boy, Dan navigates a hidden world of lust, friendship and unorthodox working relationships.

From award-winning writer and performer Dan Ireland-Reeves comes a semi-autobiographical look behind the curtain at the world of queer saunas.

Laced with frenetic energy and sexual tension, this show will touch you — in more ways than one.

Sauna Boy

18 February, 9 – 10pm

Qtopia, 301 Forbes Street, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $35 onward