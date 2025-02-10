Sydney’s Stonewall Hotel is ramping up for celebration as the heart of Mardi Gras.

Enjoy the grand Parade on big screens, sing along with eye-catching drag shows and move to the beats of top DJs. With 27 years of non-stop entertainment under their belt, this award-winning bar offers something for everyone.

This Mardi Gras, embrace your fabulous self at Stonewall – you never know who you’ll meet.

Stonewall Mardi Gras Party

1 March, 6pm – 3:30am

Stonewall Hotel, Darlinghurst

Find out more here