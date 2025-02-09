THEY WILL BE KINGS is an electrifying fusion of drag kinging, contemporary performance and queer joy.

Unpacking the politics of gender diversity, this radical new performance work from Kings of Joy and WEREWOLF celebrates modern masculinity through a trans-masc, non-binary, and lesbian lens.

Witness a celebration and demonstration of how a thriving but often invisible queer community creates new futures for gender expression.

This groundbreaking new show will rewrite the queer history of 21st Century Australia.

They Will Be Kings

25 February, 7 – 8:15pm

Qtopia – Loading Dock Theatre, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $25