They Will Be Kings

Naomi Lawrence
February 10, 2025
Image: Supplied by Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

THEY WILL BE KINGS is an electrifying fusion of drag kinging, contemporary performance and queer joy.

Unpacking the politics of gender diversity, this radical new performance work from Kings of Joy and WEREWOLF celebrates modern masculinity through a trans-masc, non-binary, and lesbian lens.

Witness a celebration and demonstration of how a thriving but often invisible queer community creates new futures for gender expression.

This groundbreaking new show will rewrite the queer history of 21st Century Australia.

25 February, 7 – 8:15pm
Qtopia – Loading Dock Theatre, Darlinghurst

Tickets: $25

