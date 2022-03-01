March 3
Get online with the Gender Equity Transformation team (GET) of the Australian Institute of Architects for “Queering Architecture”. This is a panel discussion with a performative twist, critiquing contemporary design methods and their spatial implications from queer perspectives. There’ll be a phosphorescent line-up that questions what kinds of cities and spaces can be imagined if we celebrate our voices, talents, costumes, and rage!
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment