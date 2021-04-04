—

In 2019 Tom sold out shows all over the world, received critical acclaim and annoyed a lot of Baby Boomers on Facebook. In 2020 he took some time off and wrote a book. Now he has a brand-new show full of jokes about what the hell just happened, our cooked planet, the bad people in power and falling in love.



Venue: Melbourne Town Hall, 100 Swanston St

Dates: April 1-18

Time: 6:50pm & 7:50pm

Tickets: At the Melbourne International Comedy Festival website.

