Feb 19 – April 24
In this exhibition, queer photographic artist and costume maker Gerwyn Davies responds to and reimagines the museums, archives, historic houses and gardens under the care of Sydney Living Museums and NSW State Archives. On March 1, Davies presents an in-conversation talk to share some of the historical inspirations for the exhibition.
