—

TROUGH returns following the three-year pandemic dry spell and the unfortunate closure of Club80, TROUGH’s original venue of over ten years. TROUGH will retain its visionary approach to sex, kink and fetish whilst maintaining the immaculate positive vibes it was renowned for at Club80! Expect throbbing beats and sexy people on the dance floor! TROUGH is a safe, sex-positive space where all genders/non-genders, sexualities and fetishes are welcome. If kink is your thing, this is a night not to miss out on.

Where: 127 Dorcas St, South Melbourne

When: January 28, 10:00 pm to 7:00 am

Tickets: from $45