Feb 17 – Mar 12, Seymour Centre, Cnr City Rd and Cleveland St, Chippendale

The film we all know and love because it had Barbra Streisand in it has been adapted for the stage and given a cheeky twist. David Gamble needs to quit smoking because his fiancé said to. He visits a psychiatrist to see if hypnosis can help. Dr Mark Bruckner tries regression therapy on David and unwittingly releases a female persona, Melinda Welles, who died under tragic circumstances one century ago. Dr Bruckner begins to fall for Melinda, whom he can only meet via David’s subconscious. David starts to fall for Dr Bruckner. It’s a bizarre love triangle and an exploration of the complexities of love, sexuality, gender, and ethical boundaries.

Featuring the magical songs of Alan Jay Lerner and Burton Lane, this quirky, witty adaptation by Jay James-Moody is a must see.