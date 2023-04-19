The Beastie Girls Die: What’s On In Queer Melbourne

April 19, 2023
Say it isn’t true!! After six years of wowing us by the water-cooler, the beloved Beastie Girls are going their separate ways.

Come mourn, grieve, and dance alongside Melbourne’s “busiest businesswomen”: Zelda Moon, Lazy Susan, Benign Girl, and their fabulous funeral guest stars. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to celebrate Melbourne’s colour-coordinated trio and say goodbye to The Beastie Girls!

When: Friday, April 21, 2023, Doors and Kitchen open at 6.30 pm, Show from 8.30 pm

Where: The Brunswick Ballroom, 314 Sydney Road, Brunswick

Tickets: $33.76-$95.47

This event is 18+ and you will be required to show ID.

Accessibility: The Brunswick Ballroom has installed a Chairlift.

 

