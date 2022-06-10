—

Marquee at The Star has joined forces with In The Dark Events to throw a massive ‘XTRA’ party this long weekend. Finalist of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK Season 3, Ella Vaday will be hosting this extravaganza.

When asked how she got into the world of drag, Ella Vaday states that her start began at a west end charity night which took place once a year. Prior to drag, she worked mainly in theatre and went on regional tours for shows including Book of Mormon, Wicked, Fame, Cats and Joseph.

Shortly after, lockdown in 2020 forced her to leave the Hairspray musical she was a part of and fell into unemployment, before finding a job working part-time at a supermarket.

Drag At Home

She began doing more drag acts at home and built a following before deciding to take the plunge and audition for Drag Race.

Her stage name, Ella Vaday, comes from her taking on the signature catch phrase, “I’ve had a hell of a day” (whether it had been good or bad or somewhere in between). This drag name has since followed her pursuits all over the world and now Aussie residents can look forward to seeing her perform in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Brisbane.

Known as a quintuple threat, Ella Vaday can sing, model, dance and naturally has become a well-known personality in the drag world.

Ella Vaday will be joined by a long line-up of Sydney’s DJ Entertainment (Atomic Kiss, Chip, Dan Murphy, Division 4, Enn, Jarred Baker and Kate Monroe) and drag talent (Kane Enable, Hollywould and Hannah Conda) to host a fabulous, proudly queer party for people to get their groove on on the dance floor.

Six Themed Rooms At ‘XTRA’

Event attendees will have full rein across Marquee’s six themed rooms which includes a furnished outdoor terrace and a separate bathroom lounge.

XTRA party attendees can expect a rousing performance from Ella Vaday that will be inspired by her passion for divas from the early 2000s.

There are 3 types of ticketing options available for the XTRA event. General admission will allow access to the party and those keen on an exclusive VIP Bar behind the DJ, as well as expedited entry can purchase a VIP Admission ticket. Meet and Greet tickets are also up for grabs for those wanting photos with Ella Vaday herself.

XTRA party will begin this coming Sunday at 10pm and will go until 5am. Tickets can be purchased here.