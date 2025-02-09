Bear Essentials ’29: Free To Bee

In 2025, the Harbour City Bears are bear-ing it all for the group’s 30th anniversary! Australia’s largest bear community presents the 29th iteration of Bear Essentials, with a brawny, jam-packed lineup for Mardi Gras 2025.

The community-run event offers more than 150 events, from huge parties to intimate hangouts, all connected by this year’s buzzy theme Free to ‘Bee’ – a delightfully sweet take on the official Mardi Gras theme of Free to Be.

From February 16 – March 2, the Bears invite everyone — regardless of your experience — to join their hyper-social, hirsute group for a buzzing good time. Known for forgoing stereotypes, Harbour City Bears foster a safe, approachable and open space, especially for those dipping their paws in for the first time.

Bear Essentials begins with their annual participation in the iconic Mardi Gras festival Fair Day at Victoria Park — make sure to stop by the Harbour City Bears’ stall to soak in the community spirit.

This year, the Bears are breaking new ground with their naughty Underbear XXX Party, held across two of Sydney’s hottest venues, Arq and Sauna X — think back to the golden era of backroom parties.

For a more playful vibe, Bearaoke promises cheeky fun and cheers for all, while the Wet Furr Pool Party offers a welcoming space, so let loose!

Other must-see events include the Harbour Cruise with a stop at (the clothing optional) Obelisk Beach, Furry Fridays at the Oxford Hotel, Bare Paws Walk & Beach Day, and, of course, the Mardi Gras Parade and always-raging After Party—a lively and furry spectacle which embodies the festival’s essence.

Harbour City Bears’ President Scott Ridley and Vice President Ryan Adams emphasise the group’s dedication to fostering a welcoming space for all. “We’ve felt the queer community’s core has been sidelined by commercialisation, and we’ve worked hard to reclaim our space,” Ridley explains.

“Even if you don’t think you fit the ‘bear’ mould, you’ll always have a place with us,” Adams adds.

Whether you’re diving into the steamy Sauna Party or enjoying the laid-back Games Night, Bear Essentials offers something for everyone.

With great emphasis placed on freedom of expression and community pride, the Harbour City Bears are proof that the spirit of Mardi Gras is stronger than ever. This year, embrace your authentic self and celebrate with the Bears — where everyone is truly free to be.

Bear Essentials 2025 Highlights

FREE EVENTS

Fair Day + After Party – 16 February

Bare Paws Beach Day – 17 & 22 February

Bearaoke – 19 February

TICKETED

Underbear XXX – 26 February

Games Night – 27 February

Wet Furr – 28 February

Visit bearessentials.com for more information.