SciFest: AJ Lamarque Fuses Science & Comedy

By ASPEN ABNER

On August 16 at UNSW, SciFest will make you realize that you can love science and comedy at the same time.

Combining his background in science and comedy, queer comedian AJ Lamarque is serving as this year’s SciFest host.

Majoring in Biomedical Sciences and Egyptology and with experience in drag and stand-up comedy, AJ is well-equipped to keep the crowds entertained and informed. Earlier this year, he performed A Beginner’s Guide To Gay Cruising at the Sydney Comedy Festival, sharing stories from his time aboard the world’s largest gay cruise ship with hilarity and insight.

At SciFest, AJ gets to combine his love of comedy and prior scientific studies to entertain and inform. When asked about hosting the event, he replied: “I’m very excited. I adore the ability to use comedy as a pool to engage in science communication.”

From 4 pm to 8 pm on August 16, everyone of all ages and interests in science is invited to stop by.

The events at SciFest immerse you in a world where science meets art, where curiosity knows no bounds, and where discovery awaits at every turn.

AJ says SciFest is a great way for people to engage with science. “There’s so much going on and it’s an incredibly fun day for a diverse range of audiences, whether you’re a science buff or you’re there with your kids, or you’ve never engaged with science, but you find some things interesting.”

This festival is designed to appeal to all ages, featuring an array of activities that will spark curiosity, no matter your background in science.

Featured SciFest events

One of the featured events is Creative Clash, an interactive talk with Associate Professor Oliver Brown and musician Adian Lim-Klumpes that explores how humans and AI approach creativity differently.

Another is Immersive Animal Encounters where audience members can get up close and personal and interact with reptile, frog and bug displays, alongside a live stage show with crocs and snakes.

To top it off, Stargazing will have you immersing yourself in the wonders of the universe with handy telescopes and a planetarium for viewing.

All of these events and many more are completely free to attend.

Several events are ticketed such as Chem Class in Glass. This 18+ event is about learning the art and science behind mixing cocktails. This class has no homework, and only promises the next best scientific approach to making the best cocktails. Tickets can be purchased here.

Opposites attract

Asking AJ how he came to bridge these two seemingly opposing topics together, he said, “I’ve always been driven and excited by the idea of communication of new ideas and thoughts. Conversations such as this really engaged me. As I transitioned from an academic career into more generalized work, I started to get involved in comedy more.

“I had that presumption that standup and the sciences didn’t really exist. You never mixed the two. I realized I could use the skills I have for both and engage a lot of people. And the audience is already present and engaged. It’s simply letting them know that these kinds of connections exist.”

He added, “80% of the whole program is free registration. So, anyone can come and it’s a great way to have people see different worlds come together and realize that this is a possibility. It’s through events like SciFest that you really get to bridge those worlds of comedy and science.”

Why attend SciFest?

Asking AJ what he is most excited about SciFest, he admitted there are many good programs but highlighted Creative Clash. He explains that many hypothetical opinion-based AI conversations are dominating the media, but Adrian Lim-Klumpes and Associate Professor Oliver Brown both create using AI and the human mind and compare the outcomes. Instead of debating the what-ifs of AI, viewers can appreciate and learn about the AI we have now and its pros and cons. “SciFest is bringing these types of conversations to people.”

On why people should attend, AJ said: “There’s no paperwork and no exams. You can see live chemistry experiments in action. You can see reptiles and crocodiles in person and chat with specialists. It’s a very fun hands-on day for everybody. It’s free and entertaining.”

These events bring science to life, easily accessible for all to learn and appreciate. Don’t miss this immersive and interactive exploration of science during National Science Week at Roundhouse, UNSW Sydney. This is a free event, but registration is required.

For more information, please visit https://www.events.unsw.edu.au/event/scifest-2024-0.

Registration for the event can be done at http://unsw.to/scifest24.